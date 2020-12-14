YouTube
    How and where to check RGUKT-CET result 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP has released the RGUKT-CET result 2020. The same is available on the official website.

    The RGUKT CET 2020 exam was conducted on December 5. The test was held between 11 am to 1 pm at various centres.

    Candidates can visit the official portal of the RGUKT and download the results. The candidates can enter their RGUKT Hall Ticket number on the official website and check their results. The results are available on rgukt.in.

    How to check RGUKT-CET result 2020:

    • Go to rgukt.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
