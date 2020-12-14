Surya Grahan 2020: What NOT to do during December 14 solar eclipse

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower to grace skies tonight: All you need to know

Total Solar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know

Surya Grahan 2020 today: Last solar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in India

How and where to check RGUKT-CET result 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP has released the RGUKT-CET result 2020. The same is available on the official website.

The RGUKT CET 2020 exam was conducted on December 5. The test was held between 11 am to 1 pm at various centres.

Candidates can visit the official portal of the RGUKT and download the results. The candidates can enter their RGUKT Hall Ticket number on the official website and check their results. The results are available on rgukt.in.

How to check RGUKT-CET result 2020:

Go to rgukt.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout