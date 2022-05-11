GUJCET 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Check time and other details

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, May 11: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, May 12. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Gujarat minister for education, Jitu Vaghani said in a social media post, " the GUJCET 2022 result will be published on 12/06/2022 at 10:00 am."

    Earlier the board had released the GUJCET answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The board had also allowed the candidates to raise objections by April 30, 4 pm. The result has been prepared after considering the objections raised in the answer key.

    The GUJCET is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state's institutions. This year the GUJCET 2022 was held as an offline pen and paper based test. The GUJCET 2022 result once declared will be available on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 16:54 [IST]
