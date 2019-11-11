  • search
    Direct link to check MRB Physiotherapy Grade II Exam 2019

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The MRB Physiotherapy Grade II Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The test was held as a written exam in the Optical Marker Reader sheet with an objective type of single paper exam for a maximum marks of 100. The exam it may be recalled was held at a single centre in Chennai.

    Post the selection the list of candidates will be sent to the Head of Department or Government for appointment to the selected post. Any claim relating to the selection must be received in 30 days from the date of announcement of the results. Following that no claims would be entertained, the Board has said. The result is available on http://mrbphysio.mrbresults.xyz.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
