Delhi NCR receives light showers as monsoon's parting gift

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22: Even as monsoon wasn't very kind to Delhi NCR this year, it is finally giving some relief to the city in what looks like the season's 'parting gift' to the region. Delhi NCR finally received light to moderate rain on Thursday which is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

Some parts of Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has also issued yellow alert for the day and has predicted that the rain may continue for the next two or three days.

oFairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha & Telangana on 22nd, Madhya Pradesh during 22nd & 23rd September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/6nNT620dA2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2022

It's believed that the rains are part of the withdrawal of the monsoon from the NCR. Delhi Police also tweeted about the weather forecast and issued traffic alert, asking commuters to plan the day according to the weather forecast. In its tweet, Delhi police said, " Traffic Alert 'As per IMD report 'Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas.' Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Heavy rains likely in the next 3 days in Rajasthan

There were reports of water logging and traffic jams from different parts of the region.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 15:40 [IST]