YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rains likely in the next 3 days in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 21: Many parts of Rajasthan received light to heavy rainfall and the precipitation is expected to continue for the next three days in the state, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

    The highest rainfall of 88 mm was recorded in Ghatol in Banswara district, it said.

    Heavy rains likely in the next 3 days in Rajasthan
    Many parts of Rajasthan received light to heavy rainfall

    Heavy rain is likely at many places of Rajasthan in the next three days due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, a MeT department spokesperson said.

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Light rain expected in DelhiIMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Light rain expected in Delhi

    Under the influence of this above system, there is a strong possibility of monsoon reactivation in some parts of east Rajasthan, and light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions is likely for the next four-five days, he said.

    The spokesperson said light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places of the Bikaner division during the next three-four days.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rains rajasthan meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X