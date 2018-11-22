Delhi: Cong carries out protest march against AAP, BJP

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Delhi Congress took out a protest march at Connaught Place on Thursday against the ruling AAP government and the BJP-ruled MCDs for their "inaction" to curb pollution in the city.

According to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), the march was carried out under the leadership of its chief Ajay Maken.

Addressing the gathering, Maken alleged that 48 per cent air pollution in Delhi was due to vehicular traffic and it has increased by 40 per cent during the past five years.

"Entire Delhi has been caught in the poisonous air of pollution, and people are dying due to the rise in the pollution levels," a DPCC statement quoted Maken as saying.

[Jaish looks to hit Delhi, national capital on 'high priority alert']

Senior leader and ex-MLA Mukesh Sharma said the AAP governments and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have "failed" to bring down the pollution level in the national capital. Sharma hit out at the AAP government in Delhi, alleging it shifted blame on stubble burning while vehicular pollution was responsible for poor air quality in the city.

Talking about works during 15 years rule of the Congress government in the city, Sharma said, "When the Congress government could take so many effective steps to contain pollution in Delhi, why cannot Kejriwal's AAP government do the same to make the life of the people less hazardous and pollution free."

PTI