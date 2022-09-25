CUET PG Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow by 6 pm, how to check

ONGC jobs: 817 vacancies for engineers announced; How to apply online for ONGC recruitment 2022

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Central Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate result 2022 on September 26. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET PG 2022 results through the official website of NTA CUET.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, NTA released the CUET-PG provisional answer key on 16 September.

CUET PG Result: Time and Date

There are chances that NTA will release the CUET-PG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result on 26 September.

CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

University of Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

University of Allahabad

Rajiv Gandhi University

Nalanda University

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Tezpur University

Nagaland University

Central University of Odisha

Pondicherry University

Indian Maritime University

English and Foreign Languages University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Tripura University

Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Banaras Hindu University

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results

Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, clock on CUET PG Result 2022 link.

Login by providing required key details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 12:53 [IST]