CUET PG Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow by 6 pm, how to check
New Delhi, Sep 20: CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Central Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate result 2022 on September 26. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET PG 2022 results through the official website of NTA CUET.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) tweeted on Sunday.
Earlier, NTA released the CUET-PG provisional answer key on 16 September.
CUET PG Result: Time and Date
There are chances that NTA will release the CUET-PG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result on 26 September.
CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- University of Hyderabad
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- University of Allahabad
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Nalanda University
- Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
- Tezpur University
- Nagaland University
- Central University of Odisha
- Pondicherry University
- Indian Maritime University
- English and Foreign Languages University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Tripura University
- Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
- Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
- Banaras Hindu University
CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results
- Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, clock on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
- Login by providing required key details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a copy for future reference.