Bankura University UG exam result 2019 declared, direct link to check
New Delhi, Sep 21: The Bankura University UG exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
An official notification read, "students can access their Marksheets from their respective login IDs provided," said the varsity statement. "Principals / TiCs / OiCs can access the results including Marksheets of students and Result Sheets from their respective login IDs provided. The same is also available in the College login IDs." The result is available on bankurauniv.ac.in.
How to check Bankura University UG exam result 2019:
- Go to bankurauniv.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout