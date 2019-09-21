  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bankura University UG exam result 2019 declared, direct link to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Bankura University UG exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    An official notification read, "students can access their Marksheets from their respective login IDs provided," said the varsity statement. "Principals / TiCs / OiCs can access the results including Marksheets of students and Result Sheets from their respective login IDs provided. The same is also available in the College login IDs." The result is available on bankurauniv.ac.in.

    Bankura University UG exam result 2019 declared, direct link to check

    How to check Bankura University UG exam result 2019:

    • Go to bankurauniv.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue