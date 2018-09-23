NASA is conducting a contest to name the next Mars rover: Here's your chance

Mars rover needs a Name

Corporations, nonprofits and educational organisations interested in sponsoring the contest can send proposals to NASA. To be considered, all proposals must be received by October 9, NASA said in a statement on Friday. The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, NASA said.

What is the contest about?

The contest will allow US students in grades K-12 to propose a name for NASA's next Mars rover (currently being built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California) and write an essay about their choice. The partner will work with NASA to conduct the contest during the 2019 academic year.

Mars 2020 rover mission:

The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.

When is the launch?

Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.