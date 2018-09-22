  • search

NASA's Parker Solar Probe captures stunning image of the Milky Way

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Sep 22: NASA's Sun-bound spacecraft, the Parker Solar Probe, has sent back its first-light data from each of its four instrument suites, reports NASA.

    Illuminating first light data from Parker Solar Probe

    Illuminating first light data from Parker Solar Probe

    According to NASA, this most recent image shows first-light data from the Parker Solar Probe's WISPR (Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe) instrument suite.

    Parker Solar Probe on its way to 'touch the Sun'

    Parker Solar Probe on its way to 'touch the Sun'

    The Parker Solar Probe's first close approach to the Sun will be in November. Over the next two months, it will fly towards Venus, performing its first Venus gravity assist in early October. Throughout its mission, the probe will make six more Venus flybys and 24 total passes by the Sun. The probe is named after Eugene Parker, a solar physicist, who in 1958 first predicted the existence of the solar wind, a stream of charged particles and magnetic fields that flow continuously from the Sun.

    About NASA's Parker Solar Probe project

    About NASA's Parker Solar Probe project

    This included extending a set of antennas to designed to measure the electric fields in the Sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, removing the covers of the Solar Probe Analyzers that will track the solar winds, and firing up the Solar Probe Cup, which will measure thermal solar wind plasma. Tucked in behind the spacecraft's heat shield, the Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) will also have an important role to play in the mission's success. The instrument will use its pair of telescopes to capture images of the structures emanating from the corona in unprecedented detail.

    Read more about:

    nasa spacecraft solar milky way

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 2:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue