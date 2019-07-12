Air Canada flight makes emergency landing, 35 injured

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ottawa, July 12: An Air Canada plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it encountered sudden and severe turbulence Thursday, leaving, more than two dozen people suffering minor injuries.

The plane was traveling from Vancouver to Sydney when it encountered the turbulence as it was flying just west of Hawaii.

An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News it "appears that 35 customers sustained minor injuries."

CTV News Montreal reported many of the people suffered head and neck injuries. The Boeing 777 had 269 passengers and 15 crew members onboard at the time, according to CTV News Montreal.

While turbulence is becoming more common as a result of climate change, severe turbulence and associate injuries are extremely rare. In 2017, there were 17 reported injuries caused by turbulence, according ot the Federal Aviation Administration.