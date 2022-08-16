India
    Plane with 12 Indians lands in Karachi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 16: A charter airplane from India with a dozen passengers on board landed at Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Monday, according to a media report.

    The special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and landed at Karachi airport at 12:10 pm (local time), Geo News reported, quoting sources, news agency PTI reported.

    Representational Image

    A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.

    Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport.

    The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month due to technical issues.

    SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator and was diverted to Karachi on July 5. IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on July 17 after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 8:28 [IST]
    X