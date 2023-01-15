Final moments of Nepal plane crash captured in purported video

International

oi-Prakash KL

The purported clip shows the final moments of Yet Airlines crash.

Kathmandu, Jan 15: The minutes before the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crashed in Nepal was captured in a purported video which is now doing rounds online.

Reportedly, Sonu Jaiswal, one of the five Indians on the plane, was doing Facebook live before the plane accident. In the clip, he is visibly happy and recording the clip when the plane crashes all of a sudden. The noise of the explosion can be heard in the clip.

Nepal plane crash:total 72 passengers died ' 4 Indians were going to Pokhara for paragliding #NepalPlaneCrash #Nepal pic.twitter.com/UepdeNdXBn — A H M E D (@AhmedViews_) January 15, 2023

The fire outside the window can also be seen in the disturbing video. In another video captured from the ground, the flight is seen suddenly tilting to the left.

Video of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines🇳🇵 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines pic.twitter.com/hk12Edlvpf — Aerowanderer (@aerowanderer) January 15, 2023

Abhishek Pratap Shah, a former MP of Nepal and Central committee member of the Nepali Congress, has confirmed to NDTV that the clip was recovered from the wreckage. "It was sent by one of my friends who received it from a police personnel. It is a real record. It is today's video as the flight was about to land," the channel quoted him as saying in an exclusive interview.

At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, PTI reported quoting officials.

Thirty-five-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, a liquor store owner who was among the five Indians killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago, his relative said.

As the news of the death of Jaiswal and three friends accompanying him reached Chak Jainab village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, the shocked villagers gathered at his house. Jaiswal has two daughters and he took a vow to visit the Lord Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, his relative and Chak Jainab village head Vijay Jaiswal told PTI.

"Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance to Lord Pashupatinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old, has been fulfilled. But the fate had something else in store for him," said a visibly emotional Vijay Jaiswal.

Sonu Jaiswal ran a beer shop in the district. They have another house in Alawalpur Chatti but are currently living in Sarnath, Varanasi. "Sonu's wife and children have not been informed about the incident yet. They are in another house," he said.

His friends were identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, 25, Vishal Sharma, 22, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27. Sharma belonged to Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area, Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab and Kushwaha of Dharwa in the Nonhara area, a police spokesperson said.

There is no information about any survivor so far, an airline spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation in the Nepal plane crash that killed 68 people on Sunday has been halted and will resume on Monday to find the remaining bodies trapped in a deep river gorge surrounded by steep cliffs.