Maldives-bound Go First flight makes emergency landing in Coimbatore, all safe

Coimbatore, Aug 12: A Go First flight, carrying 92 passengers, from Bengaluru to Malé (Maldives) had an emergency landing today at 12 pm at Coimbatore airport after the engine overheat warning bell rang, ANI repored.

The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers. The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron.

The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the PTI sources said without elaborating. The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated.

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat; passenger detained

The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.

"The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway," PTI quoted a Go First spokesperson as saying.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 17:38 [IST]