Watch: Cargo plane splits into two as it makes emergency landing

New Delhi, Apr 08: A cargo plane broke up at Costa Rica during an emergency landing. This led to the temporary closure of the airport in San Jose.

Smoke was seen billowing from the yellow plane of German Logistics giant, DHL. The plane ground to a halt after skidding off the runway. The chief of Costa Rica's firefighters, Hector Chaves said that the crew as in good condition.

A much clearer version of the crash landing has emerged!



Source: Unknown#DHL #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/FCYbgFaW0H — AviationSource (@AvSourceNews) April 7, 2022

The crew members were however sent to hospital as a precautionary measure for a medical check up. The pilot was shaken up but both the crew members were conscious and remember the details of the incident vividly.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am after the Boeing 757 plane which had taken off from the Juan Santamaria International Airport outside San Jose was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing. The crew had alerted the authorities about a hydraulic problem.

