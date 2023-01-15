Plane with 68 passengers onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, several feared dead

'Bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj deported to France after being released from Nepal jail

oi-Deepika S

Pokhara, Jan 15: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday.

"A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines," said The Kathmandu Post.

According to initial reports, the plane crashed when it was attempting a landing at the Pokhara International Airport amid bad weather conditions. The terrain of the Pokhara airport is surrounded by hills.

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.