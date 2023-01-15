YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Plane with 68 passengers onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, several feared dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pokhara, Jan 15: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines," said The Kathmandu Post.

    According to initial reports, the plane crashed when it was attempting a landing at the Pokhara International Airport amid bad weather conditions. The terrain of the Pokhara airport is surrounded by hills.

    Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.

    Comments

    More NEPAL News  

    Read more about:

    nepal plane

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X