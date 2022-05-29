As Ram Temple is being built in India, People of Nepal equally happy, says PM Modi

Missing Nepal plane with 4 Indians onboard found in Mustang; Rescue ops on

International

oi-Deepika S

Kathmandu, May 29: The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane, which went off the radar shortly after take-off - with 22 people onboard was found near at Kowang in Nepal's Mustang district.

"Aircraft found at Kowang of Mustang. The status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained," said Tribhuvan International Airport chief.

"According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route," said Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal.

A Nepal Army helicopter carrying 10 soldiers and two employees of the civil aviation authority landed on the bank of a river near the Narshang Monastery, the possible site of the crash, according to My Republica newspaper.

"A Nepal Army helicopter has landed on the river bank near Narshang Gumba," Prem Nath Thakur, general manager of the Tribhuvan International Airport was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Interestingly, the airplane was located after Nepal Telecom tracked down the cellphone of the airplane's Captain Prabhakar Ghimire through the Global Positioning System (GPS) network.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.

The airline has issued the list of passengers, which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.

Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website.