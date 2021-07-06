Plane with 28 on board gone missing in Russia's Far East: Reports

Covid-19: First consignments of medical supplies from US, Russia expected to reach India by Thursday

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, July 06: A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar. The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

The plane was coming in for a landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers (six miles) away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.