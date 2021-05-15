Cyclone Yaas: Odisha on high alert, storm likely to hit on May 26

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 21: The Odisha government has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

    10:06 AM, 22 May
    The exact number of NDRF teams to be earmarked for the latest cyclone will be decided as per inputs received from the India Meteorological Department.
    9:37 AM, 22 May
    NDRF Director General SN Pradhan tweeted that the force has decided to "airlift" West Bengal and Odisha-based teams of the force in view of Cyclone Yaas and its "possible impact" in the coastal districts of the two states.
    9:12 AM, 22 May
    Some of the teams dispatched to undertake evacuation, rescue and restoration work in states affected by Cyclone Tauktae on the western coast are being called back.
    8:52 AM, 22 May
    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun positioning its teams in West Bengal and Odisha as Cyclone Yaas is likely to hit these states on the eastern coast of the country around May 26-27.
    8:40 AM, 22 May
    Cyclone Tauktae: To augment the ongoing SAR Operations for crew of Barge P305 & Tug Varapradha, specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) & INS Tarasa sailed out early morning today from Mumbai for carrying out underwater search: Indian Navy
    8:35 AM, 22 May
    The Odisha government has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.
    10:43 PM, 21 May
    Apart from putting at least 14 of the state's 30 districts on high alert in the wake of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone crossing Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning, the state government Friday urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation, official sources said.
    10:09 PM, 21 May
    We started rescuing people on May 17 evening. We'd recovered about 125 people from sea by next day. With joint efforts of INS Kolkata, naval ships & aircraft we recovered 188 people. 8-10 units still looking out for survivors: Commanding Officer of INS Kochi
    9:38 PM, 21 May
    The Maharashtra government was busy pointing fingers at the Centre after several districts in the state were affected by cyclone Tauktae rather than providing relief to people at the earliest, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said on Friday.
    9:01 PM, 21 May
    Maharashtra government is not doing enough for cyclone-affected: BJP's Darekar
    8:29 PM, 21 May
    The eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal are set to face the brunt of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall of May 26.
    8:01 PM, 21 May
    Tauktae: Over 2k houses, crops on 363 hectares damaged in Thane
    7:21 PM, 21 May
    Mumbai Police lodged an FIR under Section 304 (2) in connection with deaths on Barge P-305 that sunk in the Arabian Sea due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae.
    7:01 PM, 21 May
    To assess the damage caused by Cyclonic storm Tauktae in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit the affected areas today.
    6:35 PM, 21 May
    ONGC management has decided to extend an immediate relief of Rs.1 lakh to the survivors and Rs.2 lakh for the BNVs and missing persons’ families, it said in a statement.
    6:09 PM, 21 May
    ONGC announces compensation package for the injured and for the families of the deceased.
    5:44 PM, 21 May
    Indian coast guard braces for cyclone Yaas, asks fishermen to move to a safe location for next 3-4 days.
    5:19 PM, 21 May
    Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening.
    4:47 PM, 21 May
    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 146 crore due to cyclone Tauktae.
    4:27 PM, 21 May
    Fishermen Warning:
    The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal & south Andaman Sea from 21 May onwards, into central Bay of Bengal from 23– 25 May and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24 – 26 May.
    4:26 PM, 21 May
    Those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23 May: IMD
    8:33 AM, 21 May
    The Odisha government on Thursday alerted the authorities of 12 districts of the state as a cyclonic storm may hit its coast on May 26 and said that it is prepared to face the eventuality.
    8:28 AM, 21 May
    Light to moderate intensity rain & thunderstorm to occur over and adjoining areas of Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) during next 2 hours: IMD
    8:28 AM, 21 May
    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over& adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham(Haryana) during next 2 hours: IMD
    8:27 AM, 21 May
    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi; few places of NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat) during next 2 hours: IMD
    8:26 AM, 21 May
    Light to moderate intensity rain in Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Barsana (UP) Kotputli, Bhiwari, Alwar, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours: IMD
    8:26 AM, 21 May
    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & most places from NCR - Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat: IMD
    11:16 PM, 20 May
    Tamil Nadu leader of opposition and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami writes to PM Modi requesting to order "immediate search operation by Indian Navy/ IAF" to trace nine fishermen of Nagapattinam district who went missing due to cyclone Taukte.
    10:46 PM, 20 May
    CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting with the local administration to assess the damages.
    10:15 PM, 20 May
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit cyclone-affected Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts tomorrow.
    X