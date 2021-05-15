Cyclone Yaas: Odisha on high alert, storm likely to hit on May 26

The Deep Depression overLakshadweep area and adjoining southeast &eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 14th May, 2021 over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast &eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning.