Cyclone Yaas: Odisha on high alert, storm likely to hit on May 26
India
New Delhi, May 21: The Odisha government has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.
Apart from putting at least 14 of the state's 30 districts on high alert in the wake of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone crossing Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning, the state government Friday urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation, official sources said.
Those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23 May.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NnBZg9BPiF— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2021
Those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23 May: IMD
