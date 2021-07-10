With 1,206 fatalities, India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In PM’s first meeting with new ministers, a word about those who quit and a warning about COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 10: In what comes as a recent development, India on Saturday added 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's 43,393 cases. Kerala leads the states with most number of cases in a day.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 45,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,99,33,538. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,07,95,716 with 4,55,033 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,07,145.

A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.