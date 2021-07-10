YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With 1,206 fatalities, India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: In what comes as a recent development, India on Saturday added 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's 43,393 cases. Kerala leads the states with most number of cases in a day.

    With 1,206 fatalities, India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 45,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,99,33,538. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,07,95,716 with 4,55,033 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,07,145.

    EAM S Jaishankar hands over holy relics of St Queen Ketevan to GeorgiaEAM S Jaishankar hands over holy relics of St Queen Ketevan to Georgia

    A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X