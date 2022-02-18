YouTube
    Watch: PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Just two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi on Friday. The delegation of Sikh leaders to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was led by senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

    In a video, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave "Kirpaan" to the Prime Minister.

    Names of some prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM:

    • Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee
    • Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi)
    • Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar
    • Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal
    • Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar
    • Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib
    • Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib)
    • Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht
    • Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta
    • Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib

    Punjab will go to the poll on February 20.

    X