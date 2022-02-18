After relentlessly criticising him: KCR gets birthday wish from PM Modi

Opposition parties selfish, don't even care for their own voters: PM Narendra Modi

Watch: PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: Just two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi on Friday. The delegation of Sikh leaders to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was led by senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a video, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave "Kirpaan" to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister @narendramodi hosts prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/GS3BKxn9Ed — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) February 18, 2022

Names of some prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM:

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee

Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi)

Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar

Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal

Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar

Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib

Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib)

Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht

Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta

Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20.