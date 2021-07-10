Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: No govt jobs for those with more than 2 kids

Cong has capacity to fight UP polls without alliance with SP or BSP: Ajay Kumar Lallu

New Delhi, July 10: In a bid to encourage people to help in control of population, the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to unveil its first draft of the Uttar Pradesh population (Control, stabilization and Welfare) Act, 2021 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, Sunday.

After the enactment of a new law, the benefits of state government-sponsored welfare schemes will be limited to only those with two children or less.

The State Law Commission has sought comments from the public on the draft within ten days, i.e, by July 19. After considering the public opinion, the commission will hand it (UP Population Bill) over to the State Government.

The draft law, which comes ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, said that it is necessary to control and stabilize the population due to limited resources in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also called for a community-centric approach to population control so that better facilities may be made available to the people and the state can be developed properly.

"Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about population in certain communities and we therefore need community-centric awareness efforts," he said in a statement.

According to reports, the state's total fertility rate is 2.7 per cent currently whereas it should ideally be less than 2.1 per cent. Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state's population policy is being prepared after studying several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 13:10 [IST]