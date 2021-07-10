With Assembly polls in mind, PM Modi inducts seven new ministers from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reports first case of Kappa COVID-19 variant, patient dies: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: No govt jobs for those with more than 2 kids

UP Block Panchayat Election Results 2021: BJP sweeps Lucknow, Agra; SP gets 3 in Sitapur

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, July 10: The counting of votes for UP Block Panchayat Chief has ended at 3 pm amid reports of post poll violence has been reported in some districts.

As per the latest update, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has won all seats of 8 blocks in Lucknow and Kannauj. The party won six out of eight seats in Moradabad and three seats in Bhadohi out of the six seats.

The saffron party has also won 15 seats out of 19 in Sitapur and three seats were won by SP. The saffron party won unopposed in 14 seats in Agra.

In Hardoi, BJP has also won 14 seats out of 19 blocks in Hardoi. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party won only one seat and independent candidates won three seats each.

The UP Block Panchayat Chief election results ahead of assembly polls next year, has come as a booster for Yogi Adityanath government.

On Friday, the State Election Commission announced that candidates on 349 posts have been elected unopposed. Out of which, the ruling BJP has claimed that 334 among the winning candidates belonged to the saffron party.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said a state of development and good governance has been established by eradicating casteism and corruption after the formation of the party''s government under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the reason that even in the three-tier panchayat elections, the BJP is continuously achieving victories, which is the stamp of people''s approval on the policies of the BJP," he had said earlier in a statement.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have accused the ruling BJP of damaging democracy in the elections of kshetra panchayat chiefs and attacked it for allegedly showing "utter disrespect" to women during the election process.

They accused the government of misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 17:45 [IST]