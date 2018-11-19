Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Nov 19: Two Maoists were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

According to reports, the two Maoists killed were women operatives.

In April, an ambush, heavy weapon fire and pinpointed information gave Maharashtra Police the edge in encounters in Gadchiroli, in which 37 Maoists were killed.

The bodies of 15 more rebels were recovered from the Indravati river into which, police said, the Maoists jumped to escape.

While 31 Maoists were killed in a firefight in a police ambush in the Kasnasur region, six more were gunned down in another encounter in Aheri tehsil a day after.