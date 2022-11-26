Four Naxals, including 2 women, killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bijapur, Nov 26: In a successful operation, the security forces gunned down four Maoists, including two women, in the forest area of the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

The security forces were tipped off about the presence of 30-40 Maoists in Pomra forest area under Mirtur police station, according to a report.

Talking about this, Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney said, "Four Naxals including two men and two women were killed in an encounter with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) jawans," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The Bijapur SP also said that the encounter happened in a forest area under Mirtur Police Station in Bijapur district at around 07.30 a.m. when the the security forces were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation.

Naxals in Chhattisgarh burn vehicles, mobile towers in revenge

The security forces recovered all the four bodies.

SP Varshney also said, "Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot and a search in the area is ongoing."

Naxals burnt vehicles in separate incidents earlier:

Earlier on Monday, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh carried out five separate incidents in which they burnt vehicles, including a JCB, a grader, a tractor, buses, and two mobile towers. They are avenging the death of Darshan Padda and Jagesh, who were killed in the recent firing by Chhattisgarh police.

Recommended Video

PM Modi launches various new e-court initiatives on Constitution Day | Oneindia News *News

They set on fire a mobile tower in the first case. After that, they blocked the Antagarh-Narayanpur state highway number 5 by felling trees. The incident happened in the Tadoki police station area.

Jharkhand: Explosives planted by naxals seized

The third incident took place just 1 km away from the Koyalibeda police station, located in the market in which they set on fire a new private bus that would ply on the Koylibeda-Kanker route.

In the fourth incident in Jiram Terai of the Koylibeda police station area, a Jio mobile tower was set on fire. In the fifth incident, a JCB, a grader, and a tractor were set on fire in Markanar in the Koylibeda police station area.

Also, the Naxalites put up banner posters all over the road.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 15:43 [IST]