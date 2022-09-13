Chhattisgarh: 2 powerful pipe bombs found in Dantewada

Cong wants to connect people through hatred, its earlier generations too tried to stop us: RSS

Dantewada, Sep 13: Security forces have recovered two powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday.

The explosives, also called pipe bombs, were found on Monday between Kamarguda (Dantewada) and Jagargunda (Sukma) villages when a team of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 231st battalion was out on a road security operation, a senior police official said.

The IEDs were packed in iron pipes and weighed 10 kg each, he said. The CRPF personnel stationed in Karaguda camp have recovered IEDs many times in this area,which is considered a Maoist hotbed.

While cordoning off the road, the patrolling team detected the bombs placed beneath the earth under a tree to target security forces, the official said adding that a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

A Bomb Disposal Squad later neutralised the explosives, he said. Maoists generally plant explosives and iron spikes near trees and wells to target security personnel as they often take shelter under trees and use the water resources during their long search operations in forests, the official said.