Tripura: Out of 150 samples tested at least 90 are positive for the Delta plus variant

New Delhi, July 10: Over half the samples that Tripura sent for genome sequencing to West Bengal have turned out to be positive for the Delta plus variant off SARS CoV-2. Out of the 151 samples that were sent for testing, as many as 90 came back positive for the Delta plus strain, medical professionals in the state said.

Tripura had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal. Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta Plus variants. It is a matter of concern, Dr Deep Debbarma COVID-19 nodal officer said according to a report in ANI.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of the Delta plus COVID-19 variant-one from Gorakhpur and two from Deoria on Thursday. In another development, two cases of the Kappa variant of COVID-19, a new strain was also detected in the state, an official statement said.

The Delta plus variant may drive a third wave of the pandemic in India, officials have said. The variant was one of the key drivers in the second wave, which was twice as deadly as the one in the first wave.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 8:27 [IST]