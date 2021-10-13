YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 13: A top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter today with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Top JeM commander gunned down by security forces in Valley

    The forces acted on specific inputs about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area. Following this the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, police officials said.

    Following the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that the slain terrorist has been identified as Sham Sofi who was a top commander of the JeM. Taking to Twitter, he said, top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter.

    Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 16:15 [IST]
