Toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC seeks anticipatory bail

New Delhi, Feb 15: Activist and advocate, Nikita Jacob against whom a non-bailable warrant has been issued for her alleged role in preparing the toolkit, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application while seeking protection from arrest for four weeks also seeks interim protection from any coercive action and a direction to The Delhi Police to provide her with the copy of the FIR registered against her.

Her advocate, Abhishek Yende said that the Delhi Police had completed their search operation at Jacob's house and also drew up a panchnama on February 11. He said that Jacobs had cooperated with the investigation and she is unaware of the allegations against her. The application will come up for hearing on February 16.

Earlier the police told a court that the arrest of Disha Ravi, one of the editors of toolkit used by Greta Thunberg was the first in the case. The police said that Disha have allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many others are involved in the matter.

The court has sent Disha to five days police custody. She was arrested on Saturday. The police are looking for two more suspects in the case. While raids are being carried out in Mumbai and other places, the police are hunting for Nikita and Shantanu, two other accused in the case.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here.