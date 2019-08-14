TMC MLA & Kolkata ex Mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 14: Former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wedensday in presence of BJP leader Mukul Roy, at party headquarters.He is the next big name from Mamata Banerjee's party to join the saffron brigade.

Chatterjee was asked to step down both as a minister in the TMC government and as Kolkata mayor by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in November last year following troubles in his personal life. After that, he took a sabbatical from active politics.

According to sources, Chatterjee was in touch with the BJP for the last few months. He met BJP leaders in New Delhi last month fuelling speculations that he might switch over to the saffron camp.

Delhi: TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of BJP leader Mukul Roy, at party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/LAoG2lLyif — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

"If everything goes well, he is likely to join the BJP either today or by the end of this week. Let's see what happens," a top BJP source said.

After its shock result in the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling TMC tried to woo Chatterjee, who is known for his organisational capabilities. But the efforts didn't yield positive result.

Six TMC MLAs, and one each of Congress and CPI(M) have switched over to BJP since the results of Lok Sabha polls were announced.

Delhi: Former Mayor of Kolkata & TMC MLA, Sovan Chatterjee with BJP leader Mukul Roy at BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/oEhLVF2FSJ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

The BJP has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than TMC.