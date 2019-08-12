  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC leaders laundering black money through Durga Puja committees: BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 12: Questioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of Income Tax department notices served to Durga Puja committees, the BJP on Monday accused a section of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of laundering the money, allegedly looted in chit fund scams, through the puja committees. Mamata on Sunday had criticised the Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees here, saying festivals should be exempt from levies.

    TMC leaders laundering black money through Durga Puja committees: BJP
    BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha

    She had said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre. "What is the harm if IT looks into the money flow in Durga Puja committees.

    Seek answers on growing unemployment: Mamata tells youth

    In some puja committees, senior TMC leaders and ministers occupy important positions and use it to launder their black money looted through cut money and chit fund scams. The TMC is afraid that this link might be revealed," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.

    Mocking Banerjee's "crocodile tears" for Durga Puja committees, Sinha said, if she is so concerned about these committees, then why did the TMC government on several occasions try to stop Durga Puja rituals, in order to allow Muharram in the state.

    "She should be the last person to talk about Durga Puja. If she is so bothered about the festival, then why did she stop idol immersions for consecutive years in order to allow Muharram processions in the state," he said.

    Sinha alleged that Banerjee is "more interested" in appeasing Muslims rather than heeding the sentiments of Hindus. Banerjee had tweeted on Sunday, "The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes.

    We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers."

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee black money trinamool congress bjp

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue