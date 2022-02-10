Lady who claimed she saw Sheena Bora ready to record statement: Indrani’s lawyer

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea files bail plea in Supreme Court

New Delhi, Feb 10: Indrani Mukerjea who is in Judicial custody of Special CBI court in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case filed a bail plea in Supreme Court on Thursday.

The matter has been adjourned for Monday (14th February) as the Court did not receive the order copy.

Mukerjea is in judicial custody of Special CBI court in connection with Sheena Bora murder case.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea.

The court further said that there is no convincing reason which warrants her release on medical grounds.

Indrani Mukerjea, who was married to former television head honcho Peter Mukerjea at one point, had filed a bail application in the Bombay high court after it was rejected by the Special CBI court in Mumbai on August 5, 2020.

Her bail plea was finally heard in November 2021, and it was denied by Justice NW Sambre. However, the reasons for the order have only recently been made public.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

