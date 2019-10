Family court grants divorce to Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 03: A Family Court in Mumbai has granted divorce by mutual consent to Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and Peter Mukerjea a few months later. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora (24), Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and Peter Mukerjea a few months later. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora (24), Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.