    Indrani Mukerjea gets bail, SC says she has already spent 6.5 years in jail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 18: Indrani Mukerjea accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora has been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

    The court observed that she had already spent 6.5 years in jail. In February the Supreme Court sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Maharashtra on the bail plea filed by Mukerjea challenging the order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected her bail plea.

    Indrani Mukerjea gets bail, SC says she has already spent 6.5 years in jail
    File Photo of Indrani Mukerjea

    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Mukerjea, currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015. She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

    Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

    The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

    He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
