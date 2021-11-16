Sheena Bora murder case: HC refuses to grant bail to Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai, Nov 16: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case following which she will now move the Supreme Court for bail.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai after her arrest in August 2015 and it is her first attempt to seek bail from the high court on the merits of the case. A special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case, had denied bail to her on several occasions.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, who was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

The body of the 24-year old was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Sheena Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter's marriage ended during the period of incarceration in 2019. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 16:23 [IST]