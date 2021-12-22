Lady who claimed she saw Sheena Bora ready to record statement: Indrani’s lawyer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: The woman who told Indrani Mukerjea that she has seen Sheena Bora in Jammu and Kashmir is ready to record her statement.

Indrani's lawyer, Sana R Khan told ANI that the woman had claimed to have seen Sheena Bora near Dal Lake. We will file an application to direct the CBI to conduct a fair probe, Sana Khan said.

Mukerjea who is in jail on the accusation of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 has written to the CBI in which claimed that Sheena Bora is alive. She claimed she met a woman prisoner who told her she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote, Sana Khan had said last week.

Indrani has been in prison since 2015 and had been first arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage. Her husband Peter Mukerjea was later arrested.

The probe agency said that Sheena was murder by Indrani because she was enraged over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea who is Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 16:48 [IST]