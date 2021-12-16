YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sheena Bora is alive in Kashmir claims Indrani Mukerjea

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea who is in jail on the accusation of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 has written to the CBI in which claimed that she is alive.

    Sheena Bora is alive in Kashmir claims Indrani Mukerjea
    Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea .PTI Photo

    She claimed she met a woman prisoner who told her she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote, Sana Khan her lawyer said according to an NDTV report.

    Sheena Bora murder case: HC refuses to grant bail to Indrani MukerjeaSheena Bora murder case: HC refuses to grant bail to Indrani Mukerjea

    Indrani has been in prison since 2015 and had been first arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage. Her husband Peter Mukerjea was later arrested.

    The probe agency said that Sheena was murder by Indrani because she was enraged over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea who is Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

    More INDRANI MUKERJEA News  

    Read more about:

    indrani mukerjea sheena bora sheena murder case

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X