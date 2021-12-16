Sheena Bora is alive in Kashmir claims Indrani Mukerjea

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea who is in jail on the accusation of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 has written to the CBI in which claimed that she is alive.

She claimed she met a woman prisoner who told her she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote, Sana Khan her lawyer said according to an NDTV report.

Sheena Bora murder case: HC refuses to grant bail to Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani has been in prison since 2015 and had been first arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage. Her husband Peter Mukerjea was later arrested.

The probe agency said that Sheena was murder by Indrani because she was enraged over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea who is Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:27 [IST]