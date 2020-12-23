Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea files application seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform

Records of Chidambaram’s meeting with Mukerjeas destroyed says CBI

Mumbai, Dec 23: Accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed an application before special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform (green saree) in prison. The court has asked Byculla Jail to file a reply on the application. Next date of hearing on her application is January 5.

Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai.

The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform of green sari even though she was only an under-trial accused, she said in her petition.

The court asked the prison authorities to submit a reply on January 5.

Sheena Bora (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The CBI took over the case later.