YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan: Traders down shutter in Baran city after attack on shopkeeper

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kota (Raj), Jun 2: Traders downed shutters and there was tension in Rajasthan's Baran city Thursday, a day after a shopkeeper and his cousin were injured in an attack by a group of unidentified men.

    Rajasthan: Traders down shutter in Baran city after attack on shopkeeper
    Representational Image

    The protest call given BJP backed Baran Vypar Mandal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu outfits, claiming that the assailants were from the Muslim community. Those injured in Wednesday night's attack include are Harish Sharma (24), the son of local VHP leader Dwarka Prasad, and his nephew Vinod Sharma (24).

    Another man, Manoj Sharma, who was allegedly attacked in a similar manner last week, is also the son of Prasad. Four people were arrested in the case and they are currently in jail, police said.

    The duo was attacked with sharp weapons around 9.30 pm on Wednesday inside their shop in Janta Talkies market of the city. They were taken to a hospital, where they are under treatment, police said.

    Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified people and detained three people suspected to be involved in the attack.

    Baran District Collector Narendra Gupta released a video message calling upon people of the city to maintain peace and harmony.

    Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters gathered at Dharmada circle and Hospital road while several rounds of talks between the administration, police and representatives of the protesting outfits continued till late Thursday.

    There was heavy deployment of police force in the city while senior police officials of the range rushed to Baran on Thursday.

    The situation is normal and the motive behind the attacks is being ascertained, a senior police official said.

    Comments

    More RAJASTHAN News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan traders

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X