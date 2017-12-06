Rahul Gandhi set to be Congress president: Only valid candidate in fray

Rahul Gandhi is the only validly nominated candidate for the post of Congress president, the scrutiny report that was prepared after the nominations were filed.

M Ramachandran, chairman of the Congress central election authority who prepared the report said that a total of 89 nomination papers, all proposing the name of Rahul Gandhi have been received. These nomination papers have covered all the states, he also said.

In the report he said that all the papers were scrutinised and found to be valid. There is only one validly nominated candidate and that is Rahul Gandhi left in the fray for the election of the Congress president, he also said.

OneIndia News