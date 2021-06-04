YouTube
    Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 24 hours: IMD

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 03: Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to receive pre-monsoon showers of varied intensity in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

    According to the IMD''s regional forecast, widespread rains will lash Mumbai and the entire coast of Maharashtra till Saturday.

    "The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity. The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked," the IMD said.

    It could bring widespread showers to central Maharashtra, covering districts from Nandurbar to Solapur.

    Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 0:12 [IST]
