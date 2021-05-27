IMD forecasts heavy rains for Andamans on May 30

Cyclone Yaas: How mangrove forest in Odisha acted as protective barrier against Nature's fury yet again?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Port Blair, May 27: Parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rain till May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till further information, it said.

The archipelago is likely to receive heavy rain of 7- 11 cm at one or two places on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may occur over the islands during this period, the weatherman added.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 11:54 [IST]