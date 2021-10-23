YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to meet 7 Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to meet seven Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, days after the country achieving the landmark of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Representatives from seven vaccine makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech will be participating in the meeting, according to PTI.

    PM Modi is likely to emphasise on ways to vaccinate eligible people in India as quickly as possible and also help other countries in inoculating their population as part of the mantra "vaccine for all", an official source told news agency Press Trust of India.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar would also be present in the meeting.

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 7 am.

    India on October 21 achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

    More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

    Over 31 per cent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both the doses, according to health ministry officials.

    So far, all adult population in nine states and union territories - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

    with PTI inputs

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X