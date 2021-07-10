PM Modi, Nadda extends birthday wishes to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh in Kochi

New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he is an outstanding parliamentarian and administrator.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague Shri @rajnathsingh Ji on his birthday. He is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom. He is an outstanding Parliamentarian and administrator. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of our nation."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also greeted Rajnath Singh on his birthday.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Happy Birthday to Shri Rajnath Singh. I pray that you stay strong, healthy and live long."

BJP chief JP Nadda also extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister.

In a tweet, Nadda wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon. Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, known for his amiable nature and strong connect with party workers. Your immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation and organisational skills are inspiring. I pray for your good health and long life."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to senior cabinet colleague, Defence Minister Sh @rajnathsingh ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the nation."

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 70 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10:15 [IST]