PM Modi launches India-assisted projects with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth today

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi recalled the contribution of late Anerood Jugnauth (former Mauritius President) to strengthen the India-Mauritius tie and India looks forward to support the further extension of the metro, under the $190 million Line of Credit (LoC) extension today.

"It was in Mauritius, during my 2015 visit, that I had outlined India's maritime cooperation vision of SAGAR - 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'. I am glad that our bilateral cooperation, including in maritime security, has translated this vision into action," he said.

He added, "In the coming days, we will work on several important projects, such as the regional transplant unit, the forensic science laboratory, the national library & archives, the Mauritius police academy, & many others. India will always continue to stand by Mauritius.

The two dignitaries also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects, will also be exchanged, a statement said.