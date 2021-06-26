PM Kisan Yojana June 2021 Installment: Last date to apply and how to register online

PM Modi chairs review meeting on COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing

New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a review meeting of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country amid rising cases of Delta plus variant which has infected more than 50 people so far.

The meeting has been called by the Prime Minister to discuss the progress of the vaccination drive in the country.

The highly transmissible variant was first detected in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra earlier this week -- and in the following days, it has been traced in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

