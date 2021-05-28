YouTube
    'PM, Governor wait for 30 minutes': CM Mamata Banerjee skips cyclone Yaas review meet

    Kolkata, May 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend Cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore on Friday.

    West Bengal CM and Chief Secretary arrived late by 30 minutes for cyclone review meet despite being in the same premises. Upon entering review meet, Mamata Banerjee handed over papers related to the cyclone impact and said that other meetings were lined up and left, ANI reported quoting sources.

    The Chief Secretary has submitted a report to the Prime Minister over the destruction caused due to cyclone Yaas in the State: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
