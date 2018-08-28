Plot to kill Modi: Nation wide raids reveal huge naxal-urban naxal conspiracy

Hyderabad, Aug 28: Special teams of the police have conducted raids at various places, in connection with the plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raids were also conducted at the residence of Maoist ideologue writer, Varavara Rao at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad.

A journalist's home at Nagole too was also raided. Sources say that they suspect that Rao is connected to the conspiracy. A case had previously been filed against Rao in Pune.

Police sources tell OneIndia that they have found evidence such as emails, documents, literary material to suggest that the left wing extremists are planning to conduct a Rajiv Gandhi styled assassination bid on Modi.

Synchronised raids were conducted in 8 different locations by police teams from Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand. The raids are a follow up to the ones carried out in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon protests.

The police also raided the homes of Rao and his daughter. A journalist with a leading business paper and a journalist from the Telugu medium were also raided. The house of a professor working with the English and Foreign Language university was also raided.

Raids in Delhi, Telangana:

Raids were also conducted at Delhi and Telangana. The police said that searches at the homes of Arun Ferriera, Susan Abraha and Vernon Gonsalvez were conducted in Mumbai. The police also raided the houses of Anand Teltumbde in Goa, Stalin Swamy in Jharkhand, and Gautam Navlakha and Sudha Bhardwaj in Delhi.

Further raids were conducted in three places in Hyderabad, which included the homes of Rao and two others. Laptops were confiscated during the raids.

Varavara Rao:

The name of Rao had come up when the Pune police arrested, Surendra Gadling from Nagpur in June in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. A letter was recovered from Gadling in which Rao had complimented him for the success of the attack launched by naxalites in Gadchiroli.

There were also letters discussing the assassination of Modi which were recovered from Rona Wilson, also an accused in the case. In addition to this the police also raided Fereira's house in Thane. The police say that he is an alleged sympathiser of naxalites and had been arrested in the past as well. He was however discharged in all the cases.