'Person like Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at the central government over the CBI action against Manish Sisodia and said that the Delhi education minister should be given Bharat Ratna for for reforms in education sector in the national capital.

    Addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Kejriwal said "He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him."

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia
    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

    Earlier, Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP to join the saffron party.

    "I have received a message from the BJP to split the AAP and join them. They said all CBI and ED cases would be closed if I did that. My answer to the BJP is -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I am a Rajput. I am willing to get my head severed but I will not bow before corrupt, conspiratorial people. All cases against me are a lie. Do what you wish," Sisodia tweeted.

    However, the BJP refuted claims that it offered Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the party.

    The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a war of words ever since the CBI raided 21 locations, including Sisodia's house, in connection with the FIR in the liquor scam emanating from the Delhi excise policy that was implemented from November 17 last year but withdrawn recently after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 15:28 [IST]
    X