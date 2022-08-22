Sisodia alleges BJP invited him to join their party,'will close all CBI, ED cases'

New Delhi, Aug 22: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.

Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before ''conspirators and corrupt people''.

Ssodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Centre, CBI, BJP working just to stop Kejriwal in 2024: Sisodia

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia wrote, in Hindi,''I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. ''My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do.''

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi chief minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the central investigative agencies to topple elected governments across the country while "inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing."

What gimmick Modi ji?: Sisodia on CBI lookout circular

"Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?"

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:24 [IST]